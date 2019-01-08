Josh Brolin Marks 5 Years of Sobriety With Brutal Post About Drunk Night

Josh Brolin is marking his five years of sobriety with a candid, and brutal, post about a past drunken night out.

Taking to Instagram, Brolin used some intense imagery to share his feelings about waking up hung-over after blackout drinking.

“Drunk: when you think you’re having a rip roaring time and the next morning you wake up and your brain has broken into a frenzied beehive and your body is shattered shards of sharp glass desperately searching for what fits where and your spirit is being eaten by worms with great white bloodied teeth and your heart has shriveled into a black prune churning your intestines to the point where dysentery feels attractive,” the Avengers: Infinity War star began.

“And you can’t remember anything you did so you roll out of bed over last night’s urine and you dial your best friend’s phone number because you recall him lifting you over his head, your whole self, before you hit and broke through the drywall and, you think, a large aquarium,” he continued.

“And the phone on the other end rings and he picks it up, that clambering for a phone, the clumsiness of a hardline, and you say: ‘What did I do last night?!’ and he answers, after a great pause: ‘…Dude…’. #5years,” Brolin’s message concluded.

In June 2018, Brolin sat down with The New York Times and opened up about his past substance abuse issues, saying, “There’s something that happens to me when I drink that all moral code disappears.”

“So it’s like, if I were to take that drink, after about halfway through, I would start thinking about jumping out that window — not to kill myself, but just because there must be somebody down there to catch me, and I wonder if I can pull it off or if I could land on that van It just seemed like fun,” he admitted.

“I want to live more drunk,” he went on to say, explaining that he wants to live with the same freedom that alcohol made him feel without actually consuming it. “I want to live drunkenly. I just don’t want to take the drink.”

During that same conversation, Brolin also briefly addressed his 2004 domestic abuse arrest, which came while he was married to his ex-wife, actress Diane Lane.

“God, I’ve never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years,” he said. “And there’s no reason for me to be other than there’s no explaining it. Do you know what I mean? The only person who can explain that would be Diane, and she’s chosen not to, so I’m OK with that.”

In addition to starring in the third Avengers film, Brolin also recently starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2, as well as reunited with

Benicio del Toro for Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Next up he will once again appear as Thanos — a homicidal intergalactic warmonger — in the Infinity War sequel, Avengers: Endgame.