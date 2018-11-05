Josh Brolin Welcomes First Child With Wife Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin have welcomed their first child together, daughter Westlyn Reign Brolin, the Avengers: Infinity War actor announced on Instagram on Sunday.

“Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean),” Brolin captioned a video of the newborn soundly sleeping. “Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly. #beanlove #dogtown.”

Kathryn also announced their family’s newest addition on her Instagram, sharing the same video with an equally sweet caption.

“Our family’s newest (and tiniest) member,” she wrote. “Westlyn Reign Brolin, I love you so much already. Nothing compares to this… nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolin thanks for this little life of ours.”

This is the first child for Kathryn and the second for Brolin, who shares 24-year-old Eden and 30-year-old Trevor from his first marriage to Alice Adair. He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane, though they split in 2013 following nine years of marriage.

Brolin and Kathryn, who tied the knot in 2016, announced they were expecting in May, sharing a photo of Kathryn sporting a baby bump and teasing that “there’s a new sheriff in town, and she’s no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats.”

Following the announcement, the couple frequently took to social media to document the pregnancy, with Brolin frequently taking the time to dote on his wife.

“I have the greatest soul mate you can have. Bouts of darkness hit and we/she powers through it,” he wrote in a recent post. “Then moments of the power of this miracle hit and inevitable moves come. Bean. Oh, Bean. You have the greatest mama of all. You lucky lil work of art. We know you’re soon to reveal yourself. We can’t wait. We are grateful beyond measure. I am grateful beyond measure.”

While the new parents will be busy with their little bundle of joy, Brolin will return to the big screen in next year’s Avengers sequel.