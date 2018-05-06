Jordin Sparks Reveals Son Was Born With Umbilical Cord Around His Neck

Jordin Sparks’ son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. was born with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, the American Idol winner revealed days after his birth.

Three days after the 28-year-old new mom, and her 25-year-old husband Dana Isaiah welcomed their first child on May 2, Sparks opened up about her natural water birth to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I went to a birth center,” Sparks said. “It’s actually right across from Cedars Sinai here in L.A., so just in case anything happened, if there’s complications that arise, they actually would escort us over to the hospital.”

Although her husband was there to catch the baby when he was born, Sparks said “it was a good thing” there was a midwife nearby “because the umbilical cord was wrapped around [the baby’s] neck twice.”

“I didn’t see it because I was facing the other way,” Sparks explained, saying at the time her husband “was just like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ He said it almost looked like a scarf — it was wrapped around his neck and bod,” the singer continued, adding that the midwife soon “got [the umbilical cord] off really quickly.”

“Then he was good to go,” she added. “‘[He] took his first breath and then [her husband] handed him to me.”

Opening up about the moment she first was able to hold her newborn son, Sparks said, “It was just this incredibly miraculous, beautiful moment that I don’t know could ever be duplicated or replicated. Like you see it in movies, how emotional people get, but until you are actually sitting there it’s beyond anything I’ve ever felt in my life.”

“Ahhh, I’m getting chills just thinking about it,” she added.

The new mom also revealed that since she gave birth, she has felt like both everything and nothing has changed in her life.

“Everything changed, but almost nothing either, because this is what I was meant to do. I was meant to bring him into this world, and to be his mom,” she said. “My brother asked me yesterday, ‘Are you ready for your life to not be about you anymore?’ “

“I stopped for a second and thought, ‘I have lived a lot of life in the last 28 years,’” she added. “I have lived a lot and seen a lot. I am okay about it being about someone else from now on, I am good with that.”

Sparks and Isaiah secretly tied the knot in July, and six weeks later learned they would be having a baby. In the fall, Sparks opened up to PEOPLE about the secret nuptials and her pregnancy.

“It was about five days after [Dana] moved to L.A.,” Sparks said at the time. “He comes in and I go, ‘I’m pregnant.’ It was such a shock for both of us. I turned around and started bawling in the closet. I’m going to be completely honest, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Everything has been so crazy and fast-forward.”

“I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life,” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jordin Sparks