‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Clears up Questions About His Future Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy

Johnny Galecki is reaffirming his commitment to his girlfriend Alaina Marie Meyer with a new Instagram post. The 44-year-old Big Bang Theory star shared an image of himself hugging Meyer around the legs with her baby bump just above his head. Meyer is 38 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“For those of you wonderful fans and websites speculating on what I am currently doing post-Big Bang Theory I am standing guard like a golden retriever for these two,” Galecki wrote in the caption. “Thank you all for your support and curiosity. Much love. Life is beautiful don’t let it race you by.” Interestingly, Galecki deleted the post house after publishing it. It’s unclear why.

On Friday, Meyer shared a baby bump photo of her own on Instagram. The 21-year-old Meyer posted a professional photo of herself wearing a leather jacket with nothing underneath and a cowboy hat. “Two weeks till meeting you,” she wrote.

People loved the new image. “I can’t wait to see you soon and omg you’re having a baby! It’s all so exciting!” a friend of hers commented. “Just wait it’s literally the most incredible moment in the world seeing them for the first time! I cry thinking about how powerful it was! Xoxo.” Meyer replied, “Ugh, I can’t wait.”

“Sooooooo excited for you guys. Convince Johnny to put up at least her tiny hand with you both holding it,” a fan said.

“You are one of my favorite people to follow. So real. So beautiful. I am sure he will be too!” another wrote.

“You win the pregnant photo contest. Congrats to you and Johnny Galecki,” a third commented.

The couple announced their pregnancy in Instagram posts back in May.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple wrote at the time. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”