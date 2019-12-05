Johnny Galecki’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans Send Their Love Following Birth of His First Child With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

Fans are sending their congratulations to Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer following the birth of their first child. After the couple confirmed the arrival of their son on Wednesday, thanking fans for their “love and support,” followers of the Big Bang Theory alum took to the comments section of the couples’ posts with well wishes and cheers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:35am PST

“[Oh my God[ !! congrats! the world is not your oyster anymore,” one fan wrote. “This lovely, helpless baby son will become your EVERYTHING!”

“Congratulations to you both! I hope he is happy and healthy! Sending love,” added another.

“Congratulations from a new mom to another,” wrote a third fan, who went on to give the new parents some sound advice. “Savour every single precious moment because from now on, time just flies by.”

“Congratulations!” one cheered the arrival. “I am so happy for you two. Best of luck and happiness for the baby boy and his parents.”

After going public with their relationship in September of 2018, the couple had announced in May of this year that they were expecting.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” Galecki and Meyer announced the news in a statement to PEOPLE. “There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Later that month, the happy couple revealed that their little one on the way was a baby boy, sharing the exciting news following a messy gender reveal. Prior to the finding out his little one’s sex, the Big Bang Theory star had expressed his hopes for a little girl, explaining on The Talk how he had tried to will it into existence.

“I get a little bored looking exactly the same way for nine and a half months every year playing Leonard,” he said of his Big Bang character, revealing that he painted his nails pink. “So we wrapped and I threw some blue in my hair, then I got superstitious that I was manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl.”

At this time, Galecki and Meyer have not revealed any further details regarding their bundle of joy, including date of birth and name, though they previously stated that they were planning to name their son Avery.