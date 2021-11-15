John Stamos Finds Scorpion on Son’s Pillow

John Stamos and his family were in for a bit of a scare when it came time to go to sleep recently. The Fuller House alum revealed he was greeted by a scorpion on his son Billy’s pillow when he went to put the toddler to bed, which he joked has him considering packing things up and finding a new home.

Stamos opened up about the scary incident on social media on Thursday, Nov. 11, the actor sharing a photo of the creepy crawler to both Instagram and Twitter. He shared, “found this cute little scorpion on my son’s pillow last night – time to move?” Stamos wasn’t the only one spooked by the critter, with Kaley Cuoco commenting, “UMMMMM WHAT.” Stamos’ Fuller House co-star Bob Saget chimed in with a bit of humor, asking, “are you gonna sauté it?” One fan wrote, “did you tell the scorpion to movie? It’s a full house….lol lol I had to.” While Stamos didn’t reveal how he managed to get the scorpion out of his home, he did follow up the post with a tweet, sharing a photo from Full House with John Coulier (aka Joey Gladstone) from an episode where his character was an exterminator. He wrote, “oh yeah- I have some experience with bugs. Hold…”

Stamos welcomed Billy, full name William Christopher Stamos, with wife Caitlin McHugh in April 2018. Speaking to PEOPLE just a few months later, the actor opened up about how fatherhood changed his life, telling the outlet, “it’s been beautiful. Every second you pray that you can keep the kid alive. Every day is different, time has become very elusive, stuff just goes by so fast. It’s just beautiful. I’ve cried most days; I just stare at him.”

However, while Stamos and McHugh have become some of the most beloved celebrity parents on Instagram and have shared updates about little Billy, the proud parents typically stray away from sharing their son’s image online. He told Entertainment Tonight in October 2018, “I’ve only put him on barely once, on mine, and I got so baby shamed about how I was holding him or whatever I said, ‘That’s it! [You] want to share your happiness with the world. But you know there’s a lot of critiques out there.”

Stamos, however, has loosened up on that rule a little as of late. On Sunday, the actor shared an adorable photo of himself and Billy in matching outfits as they went to see Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, Stamos sharing, “I don’t quite remember the first Broadway show I saw, but I’ll tell you one thing, I will never forget taking my son to his first Broadway show today.”