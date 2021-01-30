'Full House' Alum John Stamos' Son Battles Emotions After Star Isolates After Third Coronavirus Exposure

✖

John Stamos updates his fans while he's stuck in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19 for the third time. The Full House alum wrote that his 2-year-old son was having a hard time with the separation and "woke up crying" via Twitter. "My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can't be with his father. I'm grateful to have a job, it's a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!"

He followed up his tweet assuring fans that he feels like the cast and crew at his job are taking the necessary coronavirus precautions and following protocols. "I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe. But people, please follow the rules - your actions affect so many more lives than just your own," he tweeted.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Stamos has maintained his busy schedule following Netflix's cancellation of Fuller House. Though it can't be that hard when you've spent nearly twenty years as a heartthrob. Aside from his brief stint on Penn Badgley's You, his most recent credits include a 2020 short series titled Royalties and another show named Big Shot, which is still in post-production. Disney+ made the announcement of the new series, also starring Yvette Nicole Brown, on Disney Investor Day. "John is absolutely perfect for this role, and we are thrilled that he’ll bring his incredible talent and heart to this project," said Agnes Chu, SVP Content at Disney+, per Deadline. "Disney has long been known for our aspirational sports stories, and we are so proud to be working with David and Dean on a relatable series that both inspires and entertains. It’s a great fit for Disney+."