Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Talk Daughters’ ‘Fuller House’ Cameos

Fuller House‘s second season just dropped on Netflix, and eagle-eyed fans might notice a few small additions!

The show’s stars Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure recently sat down with PEOPLE to talk about their kids, and Sweetin and Barber revealed that their own children actually made cameos on the show.

“Our daughters were on an episode this season,” Sweetin said of herself and Barber, “So that was really fun and very full circle for us.”

Sweetin’s daughter Zoie, 8, and Barber’s daughter Felicity, 9, both make cameo appearances in this season of Fuller House, appearing in a backyard scene with other children.

“To have our daughters be on a show that we were on when we were their age,” Sweetin continued, “it was this really crazy moment where I remember thinking, ‘I never in a million years would’ve thought that someday I would have kids [who] would be on the next chapter of this series.’ “

Sweetin is also mom to daughter Beatrix, 6, and Barber also has a son, 12-year-old Tate.

“It gave me a whole lot more respect for my mom, and what she did for me, and how much of her life she dedicated to me by helping me be a child actor,” Barber noted of her daughter’s time on the show. “Cause it’s a lot of work on the moms, as well.”

“And I think also it made me appreciate what it is that we did at such an early age,” Sweetin added. “We were, like, little professionals, you know? What we did was pretty incredible for 10-year-olds and 5-year-olds to be doing.”

