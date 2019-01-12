Joanna Gaines Shares Hilarious New Photo of 6-Month-Old Son Crew

Baby Crew Gaines is growing up fast!

Former Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines took to Instagram Saturday to show off how big her 6-month-old baby has gotten. In a photo shared by the Magnolia mogul, Gaines is on the phone while baby Crew is asleep on her lap, wearing a onesie that will likely not be worn again due to its small size.

“I think it’s time for the next size up,” Gaines jokingly wrote on the caption of the adorable snapshot, along with the hashtag, “six months.”

Fans of the reality television family took to the comments section of the adorable Instagram photo to compliment Gaines and baby Crew, while others told her to get some bigger clothes for the little one.

“Sweet Crew….Mommy you need to get some bigger clothes, lil man is bursting out of his jumper” one user commented.

“But who doesn’t love a chunk a munk in a snuggly that’s a tiny bit snug,” another user added in the comments section.

“He is growing up so quickly! I guess he is trying to keep up with siblings!” a third user commented.

A fourth user chimed in, “So adorable he just makes you want to hold him, [laughing out loud]!”

Another fan commented on the beauty of her surroundings: “I love your style choices. Wish one day I can get My home done as beautiful as you decorate those homes.”

Baby Crew has grown a lot since his birth in late June 2018. And while Crew might be outgrowing his baby clothes, Gaines’ husband Chip might have teased the possibility of them having a sixth child soon.

“I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing,” Chip told PEOPLE in October “Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!”

The family has been busy taking care of the new baby, while also juggling their massive business. The Gaines will also be returning to television soon, as they will be collaborating with Discovery on their own network.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother, but that’s it,” Chip said. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us — well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world — but we are excited to be back.”

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Discovery said in a statement. “The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”

Photo credit: Discovery Channel / HGTV