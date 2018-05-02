Joanna Gaines Reveals Exactly What She Said After Finding out She Was Pregnant

Joanna Gaines was shocked when she learned she was pregnant with her and Chip Gaines‘ fifth child. She told PEOPLE that baby number five came as a complete surprise.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” she said. “Then, all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

Gaines maintains that the happy news came on the heels of her and Chip’s decision to stop filming Fixer Upper after its fifth season, and that the baby news was simply perfect timing.

“We had a lot on our plates, and at some point you have to call those shots when you feel like you need a break,” Gaines said of ending their HGTV show.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” she said. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

Already mom to sons Drake, 13, and Duke, 9, plus daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8, Joanna said the kids can’t wait to meet their baby brother, who is due this summer.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” she said. “I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this. We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

She’s been showing off her growing baby bump on social media throughout her pregnancy thus far, with the most recent glimpse coming last week on Instagram.

While showing off a sleek, eye-catching bathroom door she and Chip were using in yet another house-flipping project, the 40-year-old mom also showed off her baby bump in the process, with it peeking out from beneath her floor-length black dress as she stood next to the door.

Fans left adoring comments about the bump, like “You are so cute with your little bump,” and “Love the little mommy bump.”

As it turns out, Chip is also a big fan of the baby belly, having made it loud and clear on the Today show last week.

“Prior to my relationship with Joanna, I always dated slightly bigger-boned girls,” Chip said on national TV while the couple promoted Gaines’ new cookbook, Magnolia Table. “So whenever Jo is pregnant, it’s kind of my thing. It’s kind of my jam.”

The Fixer Upper contractor, 43, joked that he “needed to get that out there,” as Gaines laughed and steered the conversation back to her cookbook.

Chip accidentally let it slip in March that they were expecting a boy in a video shared to Twitter from a Tim Tebow Foundation fundraising event.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation,” Chip wrote alongside a retweet of the video.

“We’re just about to have another little baby, because Uncle Chip lost his mind… I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?” Chip asks Gage before revealing the couple is expecting a boy. “Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”