Joanna Gaines Shares New Photos of ‘Cutie’ Baby Crew Showing off His First Two Teeth

Crew Gaines is growing up right before our eyes! Joanna Gaines shared one of her 6-month-old’s sweet milestones with fans this week after he cut his first teeth.

The Fixer Upper star, 40, posted a series of photos of her youngest son on Instagram this week, showing off his new chompers as he plays with a wooden toy alongside two stuffed animals.

“He’s proud of his first TWO teeth!” Gaines captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, “six months.”

Gaines and her husband Chip welcomed their fifth child last June, adding to their brood of kids, which also includes Drake, 13; Ella, 12; Duke, 9; and, Emmie Kay, 8.

Since then, the couple has been sharing some of the cuter moments of their youngest’s first year on social media, while enjoying their time out of the limelight for the first time in years after the end of their hit HGTV show.

“I think Chip would agree that we’re both homebodies,” Gaines told Parade magazine in a recent interview of their family’s current dynamic. “And that there’s no place we’d rather be than at home with our kids. Over the years, we’ve managed to create five little homebodies too.”

“Since bringing home Crew [in July 2018], I’ve noticed that none of us are in a hurry to be anywhere but there. For Chip and me, there’s nothing sweeter than that!” she continued.

It’s not that the couple is taking a break from their Magnolia empire, however. Joanna announced earlier this week that she would be publishing a children’s book, We Are the Gardeners, in March 2019 after collaborating with her older children for months.

“In We Are the Gardeners, Joanna and the kids chronicle the adventures of starting their own family garden. From their failed endeavors, obstacles to overcome (bunnies that eat everything!), and all the knowledge they’ve gained along the way, the Gaines family shares how they learned to grow a happy, successful garden,” a summary on the book’s website reads. “As it turns out, trying something new isn’t always easy, but the hardest work often yields the greatest reward. There are always new lessons waiting to be learned in the garden!”

Then, of course, is the Gaines’ new Magnolia TV Network, which they plan to launch as part of a deal with Discovery.

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Discovery said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”

Photo credit: HGTV