Joanna Gaines Gushes Over New Photo of Baby Crew With Accurate Reaction

Joanna Gaines knows the power of baby Crew.

The Fixer Upper alum had fans swooning recently after she shared an adorable photo of the 6-month-old being as cute as ever while on a shopping trip in New York City.

“I told Crew to distract the guys so the ladies could shop a little longer,” Gaines wrote on the Instagram caption, showing husband Chip and three other men loving on the adorable baby boy. She reacted to the candid moment with an accurate heart-eyes emoji.

The candid shot inspired many fans to comment on the post, joking about baby Crew’s powers of distraction and sending love to the reality television personality.

“Such a great pic! Love candid shots, that’s when you really see the love,” one Instagram user wrote.

“He is doing a great job at distracting the guys [laughing out loud] so adorbs,” another one commented.

“Made my morning! Those guys are eye candy. And Crew is cute too!” A third user said.

Another follower commented: “[Laughing out loud]…funny and absolutely adorable. God Bless.”

According to One Country, Chip and Joanna were in New York City attending the annual convention of the national Retail Federation. The couple spoke at the event attended by thousands of people. Other speakers for the convention included the CEO’s of Target, Macy’s and Kroger, futurist Scott Galloway rapper Snoop Dogg and entertainment executive Scooter Braun.

The new photo comes a few days after Joanna announced her latest business endeavor coming soon: a children’s book titled We Are the Gardeners.

“Today’s the day! We get to finally share this project the kids and I have been working on!” Gaines wrote in the Instagram announcement. “We wrote this children’s book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden – a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up. We hope it inspires you and your little ones to get outside, get your hands dirty, and grow something great!”

The project was a collaboration between all the members of the Gaines family — including kids Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8.

“In We Are the Gardeners, Joanna and the kids chronicle the adventures of starting their own family garden. From their failed endeavors, obstacles to overcome (bunnies that eat everything!), and all the knowledge they’ve gained along the way, the Gaines family shares how they learned to grow a happy, successful garden,” a summary on the book’s website reads. “As it turns out, trying something new isn’t always easy, but the hardest work often yields the greatest reward. There are always new lessons waiting to be learned in the garden!”