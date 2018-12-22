Joanna Gaines Reveals All Her ‘Dreams Have Come True’ With Photos of Baby Crew and Santa

Joanna Gaines is more than ready for Christmas this season, and already feeling the holiday spirit thanks to a new set of photos featuring her infant son, Crew.

On Saturday, reality TV star and Magnolia designer, Gaines, took to social media to share a collection of snapshots featuring her sweet 6-month-old sitting most calmly on the lap of Santa.

“All my dreams have come true,” Gaines captioned the series of images.

The three photos will be most complimentary to the family’s festivities this Christmas. Gaines and her husband, Chip recently revealed a decorating tip and tradition for fans and followers that includes the couple adding a healthy dose of magic to their big day.

“Every year I wrap the doorway for the kids to run through on their way to opening the gifts,” Chip shared in a video. “It’s such a fun way for [them] to get pumped up for the festive day ahead.”

While the Gaineses have no doubt a long list of tradition and tips to amp up Christmas, the sweet images of Crew shared from over the weekend aren’t the only sweet moments posted by the family. The couple, who have often featured their children on the show, have also posted other snapshots of Crew to their social networks.

On Friday night, Gaines took to Instagram to share an image of her son partaking in his first poker game. In the image, staged by daughter Ella, Crew sits in the center with a set of cards, joined by three big stuffed animals who are also in on the game.

The sweet infant has certainly changed the Gaines family dynamic since his birth on June 21. The couple already shares four children together, Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13, but Gaines opened up this past year about how Crew changed their life as one happy “surprise” for the clan.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she shared, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

“Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited,” she said.

The happy “surprise” came at a perfect time in their life too. This past spring, the Gaines family said goodbye to their HGTV series, which they regarded as a sign of the right decision.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” the home designer explained. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

However, fans of the HGTV couple and family are in for a treat next year when Discovery will reportedly relaunch one of its 12 U.S. channels as the couple’s new outlet, which will also have its own streaming service. The company will reportedly be relaunching either Great American Country or DIY, which reach about 60 million homes.

Photo credit: Discovery Channel