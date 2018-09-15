Joanna Gaines Teases Baby Crew as ‘Newcomer of the Year’ With Latest Video

Former Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines included newborn son Crew in an adorable video co-starring other new members of the Magnolia family.

It was a good year for our magazine #MagnoliaJournal. Not only did we win an award for best newcomer of the year but we also added several promising new interns 😍 pic.twitter.com/kGyqBu4ciO — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) September 15, 2018

“It was a good year for our magazine Magnolia Journal. Not only did we win an award for best newcomer of the year but we also added several promising new interns,” Gaines wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

She included a video of Crew Gaines, seen in the far right, and two other babies laying alongside tiny copies of Magnolia Journal issues.

Fans of the Gaines family were overwhelmed by the triple dose of cuteness in the brief clip.

“Yes I could tell which was Crew he looks just like Emmie, he’s beautiful,” one fan wrote, referring to Gaines’ 8-year-old daughter.

“Oh, these sweet little babes are just mesmerizing,” added another.

“[You’re] such a good example in keeping family important. Women are forgetting that being a mom is the highlight of your life not career,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

Gaines and her husband, Fixer Upper co-star Chip Gaines, welcomed Crew Gaines on June 23. They are also parents to sons Drake, 13, and Duke, 9; and daughrers Emmie and Ella, 12.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” Gaines wrote on Twitter after Crew’s birth. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Although the couple chose to end Fixer Upper after five seasons to focus on their family, the couple is still busy with their Magnolia business empire. Aside from the Magnolia Journal, the couple have written books and have an online store. They also run the Magnolia Table restaurant in Waco, Texas.

In late August, Gaines shared a video from her Magnolia Market to give fans a preview of the fall season redesign. The clip included cameos from Crew. Gaines also has a new book coming out before the end of the year, Homebody.

“My design book is finally on its way to the printer and we are officially DONE! I couldn’t have done it without this team. We’ve been working on this project for quite some time now and it’s hard to describe what I’m feeling tonight…Thankful. Relieved. Vulnerable. Giddy. Hopeful,” Gaines wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery with the book’s cover and the her team of assistants.

“I believe Home is the most important place on earth,” Gaines continued. “And at the end of the day, it’s not really all about decorating or even a specific style… it’s about your story. My hope is that this book isn’t just pages filled with pretty pictures but that it is a guide that helps you create a home and space that you truly love.”

Gaines also continues to update her blog. Her most recent post was published on Friday and includes instructions for preparing the best crudite platter.

Photo credit: HGTV / Discovery Channel