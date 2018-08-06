Joanna Gaines Pulls All-Nighter With Baby Crew in New Photo

Joanna Gaines recently pulled an all-nighter with newborn Crew Gaines, the Fixer Upper star revealed on Instagram Sunday, alongside a look at Crew’s room.

The photo shows Crew in a Charlie Crane Baby Design rocker, with his face just outside of frame.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Evidence of a late night up with my boy,” Gaines wrote in the caption with the hashtags, blowouts, all-nighters and the phrase, “this is 40.”

While Gaines claimed the photo showed hints of a mess, it also shows off the immaculate design scheme Gaines has for her own house and the products she uses. Her fans praised the look of the room, and Gaines included tags to let everyone know where the products come from.

“There’s definitely a bit of a mid century feel to this room… love it,” one person wrote.

“This room is epic. Not a cheesy predictable nursery,” added another Fixer Upper fan.

“So sweet!! Love this post. Life is full of ups and downs! Family is what it’s all about,” anther Instagram user shared.

“Oh those cute little feet… that’s all I see… a cozy room and baby feet,” one fan wrote.

This is the latest adorable photo Gaines has shared since Crew was born in June. On Friday, Crew made a cameo appearance in a beautiful night photo of the family pool. “A late night round of sharks and minnows,” she wrote.

However, few of these photos can top the first photos Gaines shared from her hospital bed, hours after Crew was born.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” Gaines wrote on Twitter. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Gaines and husband Chip Gaines are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.

The Gaines gained fame from HGTV’s Fixer Upper, which they chose to end after five seasons. The last episode aired in April. HGTV executives confirmed they do not plan to keep the show alive without them.

Gaines recently revealed in an essay for The Magnolia Journal that she thought she was “done” having children before she became pregnant with Crew.

“I truly believed I was done,” Gaines, 40, wrote. “And yet, after eight years, here I am with a newborn in my arms.”

Gaines also said she found out about her pregnancy after they chose to end their show.

“I heard the phrase ‘geriatric pregnancy’ for the first time when I was about six weeks in, and I laughed until I realized that’s what it’s actually called at my age. I feel like a first-time mom all over again. But, as hard and good and exhausting as it is, I’m seeing that I was made ready for this season just as much as I was made ready for the last,” Gaines wrote.

Photo credit: HGTV