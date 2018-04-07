Jinger Duggar Reveals 25-Week Baby Bump Photo

Jinger Duggar is now 25 weeks along in her pregnancy and shared an update to her followers.

The Counting On personality took to Instagram to share the status of her baby bump.

As she has done in the past, Duggar, who is married to former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo, stood next to a chalkboard as she showed off her stomach. As she notes on the chalkboard, the baby is now the size of a cauliflower.

Duggar simply captioned the photo with a baby emoji, her last name and the hashtag for “25 Weeks.”

The last time Counting On fans got a an update on Duggar’s pregnancy was through a series of photos with her husband.

The first photo, which was shared by Duggar on March 25, shows the happy couple side by side. Vuolo has his arm around his wife and they are looking into each other’s eyes as they smile. Duggar, who was 23 weeks into her pregnancy at the time, is shown in a floral print dress as she showcases her baby bump.

For a caption, Duggar, 24, just used a handful of emojis representing the baby and proud parents. The photo has already received 140,000 likes.

Vuolo, 30, also shared a picture from that same session. The couple is shown in full color next to some foliage. They each crack a smile as they look into the camera.

Vuolo’s photo, which is credited to photographer Carly Melendez, has received nearly 78,000 likes.

Before that, the last time fans got one of the couple’s signature chalkboard shots was on March 18. Duggar showed her 22 weeks progress as she pointed out the baby is now the size of a papaya.

Duggar and Vuolo met while on a mission trip in 2015, began dating nearly a year later and married in November 2016. In January, the couple revealed they were expecting a child, who is expected to be born in July. They have yet to reveal the gender.

As for the how the couple’s relationship is going, they seem to be sharing a strong bond through their faith.

Vuolo, who is a pastor, was interviewed by the Calvinist Batman & Friends podcast in January. In the interview, he was asked how a husband can help keep his wife’s faith strong.

“I think just walking through the word together,” Vuolo said. “If you’re abiding in Christ and walking with Christ daily, it can look like sharing that and opening the lines of communication about your own walk with Christ. Where are you wrestling right now? How’s scripture helping you? Just opening that communication and fellowshipping with your spouse, and that’s going to translate to your children.”

Counting On just wrapped up its latest season on TLC, but episodes are available to stream online.