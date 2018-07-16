Jinger Duggar Says Baby Girl Will Be Born ‘Any Day Now’

It won’t be long before Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy are proud parents of a little girl!

The pregnant Counting On star, 24, is due later this month, and shared with fans a photo of her baby bump on Instagram as the couple counts down the days to the birth!

“Any day now we will be holding our little girl in our arms!” she captioned a sweet shot of she and Jeremy, 30, standing side-by-side, sporting stylish semi-formal attire.

The couple first announced they were expecting their first child in January, and revealed that their baby would be a daughter in April.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE at the time. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Since then, the couple has documented Jinger’s pregnancy on Instagram, revealing last week that the fetus was the size of a pumpkin!

This won’t be the first Duggar baby of the year.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar welcomed their first child, son Garrett David, in June.

“No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today! Children truly are a gift from God,” the couple said in a statement on their family blog at the time. “We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

Just months prior, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin welcomed son Gideon Martyn in April.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” they said at the time to PEOPLE. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

And fans will get to see all of these pregnancies play out in the upcoming season of Counting On, which premieres on TLC on Monday, July 30.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Jinger Vuolo