Jill Duggar Concerns Fans With ‘Dangerous’ Stroller Hack

Jill Duggar showed off one of her favorite space-saving tips in a video on Thursday, but many fans thought it was just plain dangerous for her children.

Duggar posted the video on YouTube before using it in a post on her website. In the two-minute video, she speaks casually to the camera in her living room as her son, Israel, plays nearby. She shows fans how a method of resting the car seat within a small umbrella stroller, that way she doesn’t always need to carry the larger, bulky stroller with her.

“My Mama taught me this trick about infant car seats!” she wrote. “I use it when I know we are gonna be in tight spaces and I don’t wanna pull out the big stroller. Super easy!”

She also posted a screenshot of the video on Instagram, sending fans to her website to watch. Horrified fans flooded the comments, imploring Duggar not to put her child in danger by using this method.

“Noooo no no no,” one person wrote. “Just buy a Doona if you really want to double your carseat as a stroller. Very unsafe.”

“This is not helpful or a trick,” declared another. “It’s unsafe practices that could end up with a child getting a concussion or worse..”

“That looks like an accident ready to happen,” someone commented.

A lot of other people felt that Duggar had every right to share what works for her without judgement.

“This is a great idea,” said one person reassuringly. Every parent had done something like this at least once. Don’t spend your time being so negative. Try being positive it help. I Love you Jill dugger and family.”

“Please explain how this is so unsafe?” asked another. “Did you even watch the video? It’s on securely and babies are buckled in. You people are horrific. This isn’t for taking a child on walks for miles and miles, she specifically says its a trick for small spaces. Like any Mom or Dad hasn’t improvised in similar ways. This is a clever trick not a baby death trap.”

Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been under fire already this week for Dillard’s hostile comments towards another TLC reality TV family. Dillard took to Twitter to offer his take on the new series Nate and Jeremiah By Design, a show where Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent raise their daughter, Poppy, while helping distressed homeowners renovate their homes.

“What a travesty of family,” Dillard wrote. “It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal.”

Dillard was fired from Counting On last year after he made transphobic comments about yet another TLC co-star, Jazz Jennings.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a November statement. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”