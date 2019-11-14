Jessica Simpson Shares Update on ‘Challenging 10 Days of Sickness’ With Kids

Jessica Simpson is always candid about her life as a mom on Instagram, and she recently updated her followers on what was a challenging time in her household when her two oldest kids got sick.

On Wednesday, the mom of three posted a photo of herself and her daughter Maxwell, 7, sleeping on a couch, revealing in her caption that Maxwell and her 6-year-old brother Ace caught a major sickness that worried Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson.

“It was a challenging 10 days for the family,” Simpson wrote. “Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off. Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep. Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now.”

Simpson and Johnson also share 7-month-old daughter Birdie, who makes frequent appearances on her mom’s Instagram, including a Halloween snap in which the infant was dressed up as a peacock in a full suit with a beak, bird feet and a plumed tail.

Simpson dealt with a number of health issues while pregnant with Birdie, and after her daughter was born, the designer embarked on a health journey and lost 100 pounds in six months. The 39-year-old worked with with trainer Harley Pasternak, who put her through a program that involved transitioning into a healthier lifestyle.

“The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time,” Pasternak, who has worked with Simpson for 12 years, told PEOPLE. “She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way — her body has been designated to create life and now it’s hers again and she’s going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way.”

Pasternak shared that he had Simpson implement five tasks — getting in her daily steps, exercising, eating healthfully, unplugging from technology for one hour per day and getting sleep — which led to her losing 100 pounds and, as she put it in an Instagram post, able to feel like herself again.

“So proud to feel like myself again,” she wrote in September. “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

