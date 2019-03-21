Jessica Simpson Staying in $4K per Night Birthing Suite After Welcoming Birdie

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie, on Tuesday, March 19, and the mom of three has reportedly been staying in an A-list birthing suite in the days since.

The Blast reports that Simpson is currently in a luxury suite at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, which costs $4,000 per night. The designer will reportedly be staying in the accommodations for several days as she recovers from a C-section, which was carried out as scheduled on Tuesday.

The suite features a personal doula available at all times, a meal delivery plan, two luxury bathrooms with a full-size tub, a lounge area and multiple beds for visitors, along with a flat-screen television and Wi-Fi. Simpson previously gave birth to her daughter Maxwell at Cedars-Sinai in 2012.

Other stars that have stayed in the hospital’s luxury suites include Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Pink.

Simpson and baby Birdie are both reportedly healthy and doing well, and Maxwell and her brother, 5-year-old Ace, have already met their family’s latest addition. Simpson’s parents, Joe and Tina, have also met their newest granddaughter.

One day before giving birth, Simpson joked about her long pregnancy, sharing a photo of herself in a bikini along with the caption, “Jess-tation.”

On Wednesday, she shared the first photo of baby Birdie, revealing that the newborn’s name is Birdie Mae Johnson and that she weighed 10 lbs. 3 oz. upon her arrival.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” she wrote on Instagram.

Birdie Mae Johnson

3.19.19

10 Pounds 13 Ounces pic.twitter.com/dDEmJyVU4h — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) March 20, 2019

Simpson originally announced her pregnancy in September, sharing her difficult journey with fans in the months ahead of Birdie’s birth. The 38-year-old dealt with numerous issues during her pregnancy, including acid reflux, swollen feet and insomnia. She was also hospitalized for bronchitis four times in two months, writing on Instagram in early March that “Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey” but that she was “slowly getting healthier every day.”

A source told Us Weekly in September that while Simpson’s pregnancy was a surprise, she and Johnson were “surprised but overjoyed” to be expanding their family.

“Jessica and Eric are over the moon. They are so happy and so excited,” the source said. “It’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what is happening. They are really cute waiting for their baby sister.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gotham