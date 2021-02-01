Jessica Simpson Draws Mommy Hate for Posting Bikini Photo of 5-Year-Old Daughter

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Jessica Simpson is mom to two kids, 5-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and 3-year-old son Ace Knute, and the businesswoman often shares snaps of the youngsters on social media.

Her latest post, however, is drawing criticism from mommy shamers, who clearly have nothing better to do than comment on the way others choose to parent their children.

On Monday, Simpson shared a series of photos of Maxwell posing with a scooter while wearing a bikini and helmet, with the 5-year-old adorably hamming it up for the camera as she enjoyed the summer day.

“Safety first,” Simpson captioned the snaps.

Because some apparently have a problem with a child wearing a bathing suit, several mommy shamers used the comments of the photo to slam Simpson for letting her daughter don a bikini.

“Protect your children. This is not for social media,” wrote one person, echoing the statements of many who cited sexual predators as a cause for their concern.

“With all the predators out there I wish she hadn’t posted these provocative poses in a bikini online,” one commenter said, with another writing, “Too much too soon. Not cool in a world filled with perves!”

Others had issue with Maxwell’s poses for the shots.

“Stinking vanity being handed down,” wrote one troll. “This woman needs to grow some brains and discernment. You dont exploit young children in bathing suits all over social media.”

Along with the bullies, Simpson had plenty of supporters regarding the summertime snaps.

“To everyone warning Jessica Simpson that people will sexualize her daughter because of this picture, that’s exactly what you’re doing,” wrote one person. “She’s a child. See this for what it is: a picture of a child having fun. If you’re worried for her safety then teach your kids about consent and discuss how outfits and presentation don’t imply consent to engage in sexual behavior with anyone.”

Another simply added, “stop mommy shaming,” which is a hashtag we can all definitely get behind.

