Jessica Simpson Shares Tribute to ‘World’s Greatest Mom’ in Mother-Daughter Selfie

Jessica Simpson gave credit for her success to her mom this Mother’s Day.

The Dukes of Hazzard star celebrated the holiday with her own kids, 6-year-old Maxwell and 4-year-old Ace, in the sweetest way possible Sunday — chowing down on some specialty donuts spelling out her praises.

But she also shared a sweet mother-daughter photo with mom Tina Ann Simpson on social media, captioning the selfie, “Everything I am is because of your faith and love. Thank you for being the world’s greatest Mom. I love you.”

Fans couldn’t believe how young Simpson’s mom, now 58, looked in the photo, and gushed over her youthful glow in the comments.

“Your Mom has aged very nicely. You’re very lucky to have a mother who has taken care of herself so she could live a long healthy life. She’s beautiful!!” one fan commented.

“Twins!!” another added.

“Your mom is beautiful and looks young,” a third said.

Simpson also opened up about being a mother herself to Us Weekly over the weekend while attending the 40th Annual Outstanding Mother Awards in New York City.

“Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” the 37-year-old singer told the publication.

She added that her children are already filling her with wisdom. “Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much,” she said. “These little innocent kids teach me so much about life.”

She also revealed that she and her husband Eric Johnson, who tied the knot in 2014, have different approaches when it comes to raising their kids. “Eric is more the disciplinarian,” she said. “If my daughter asks for a dog, she gets one, and then Eric finds a way to make the dog not end up in the house.”

The “I Think I’m in Love With You” artist also revealed that she has passed down her love for music to her Maxwell.

“She has a great voice,” she said, adding that she would “absolutely” support Maxwell if she chooses to be a singer.

“She’s pretty shy. Mom’s shy too, so you never know. You never know if you’re a born entertainer or not,” the actress added.

Photo credit: Instagram / Jessica Simpson