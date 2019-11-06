Jessica Simpson Seemingly Hints She’s Done Having Children

Even though Jessica Simpson is all about her family on social media, sharing sweet post after sweet post, she may tap out on having more children after giving birth to three. The singer shares two daughters and one son with husband and former NFL player Eric Johnson but according to one source, she is done with having kids and may go as far as surgery to make sure she prevents herself from having more.

“Jessica is done having kids after this pregnancy,” one source told the Hollywood Life prior to her birth of youngest child Birdie Mae, before adding that she is “highly considering getting her tubes tied to make sure that she will not get pregnant again.”

If she doesn’t go down that road, the insider revealed, “And if it’s not her getting her tubes tied, she wants to convince Eric to get a vasectomy because she wants the shop to be closed.”

The 38-year-old is the mother to 7-year-old Maxwell Johnson, 6-year-old Ace Knute, and now 7-month-old Birdie. However, her third pregnancy was by far her most challenging and Simpson was open about it via social media. After developing a recurring cough, her feet painfully swelled up, then her she battled with “severe pregnancy acid reflux” and even broke her own toilet seat.

Warning…Don't lean back on the toilet when pregnant

“This pregnancy has taken a lot out of her this time around and as happy as she will be to have a new little girl in the family, she will be very happy to have this be the last child for the family,” the source noted.

Despite how difficult this last round was and as open as she was about her challenges on social media outlets like Instagram, she is equally as open with how much she loves all three of her children. Recently, she shared a sweet photo of she and Birdie both smiling at the camera as Birdie showed off her two front teeth that are growing in. The fashion designer has continued to post both on her Instagram feed and stories of sweet moments between she and her family, from Halloween moments and costumes, to her older children being sweet siblings to their younger sister and much more.