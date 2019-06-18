Jessica Simpson Reveals Post-Pregnancy Swollen Feet Photo, and Fans Are Weighing in

Three months after giving birth to her and husband Eric Johnson’s third child, Jessica Simpson is finally getting reacquainted with her long lost ankles.

The singer and fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her right leg, which was stretched out in from to her to show how drastically her foot had changed post-pregnancy.

“I spy … my ankles!!!!” she captioned the photo.

Plenty of Simpson’s famous friends celebrated the reappearance of the ankles in the comments section of her post.

“HOT,” wrote country singer Jessie James Decker.

“They’re back !!!!” wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

“And some other good business…” wrote Chelsea Handler, likely referring to Simpson’s sculpted muscle tone in the rest of her legs.

“Gorge,” wrote author and actress Jenny Mollen.

The 38-year-old had previously lamented her shockingly swollen feet in January, two months before daughter Birdie Mae made her way into the world on March 19.

“Any remedies?! Help!!!!” Simpson captioned the photo, prompting plenty of her followers to share their own experiences and solutions.

A week later, she revealed that she tried out cupping therapy to help alleviate her condition. The ancient Chinese massage therapy technique is through two increase blood circulation and is widely used by athletes.

Shortly after that, she showed off the results: “SKANKLES aka Skinny Ankles,” Simpson captioned an image of her noticeably less swollen foot.

Simpson’s third pregnancy was not an easy one; aside from swollen ankles, she also dealt with challenges like bronchitis, acid reflux and more.

In May, Simpson wrote that she was slowly but surely getting back into exercising, jokingly captioning a shot of her bent over in an attempt to touch her toes, “Just stretching it out in my rubber corset. The joy of postpartum.”

She expressed her love and gratitude for Johnson, 39, on Sunday in a black and white Father’s Day post. The photo showed Johnson holding a then-newborn Birdie while her big brother, 5-year-old Ace Knute, and big sister, 7-year-old Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, stood nearby.

“Anyone that knows my husband Eric would agree that he is hands down the best Father in the world,” she captioned the post. “Happy Father’s Day baby! Thank you for always putting love first. This family of 5 loves you with all of our hearts.”

