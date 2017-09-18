Jessica Simpson Reveals Very NSFW Photo, Fans Slam Her Parenting Decisions

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram Sunday night to wish her husband, Eric Johnson, a happy 38th birthday — but some fans are not here for her cheeky tribute.

38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

In the snap, the 37-year-old mom of two is seen showing off her booty in a German lacey skirt ensemble and thong, bending down in front of Johnson, who is seen standing with his arms outstretched.

She made it clear things are still steamy between the couple, who has been together for seven years.

“38 IS GREAT,” Simpson wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag, “I am so hot for you.”

While some of Simpson’s fans loved the steamy snap, sharing comments like “relationship goals” and “Love your sense of humor”, many of Simpson’s followers were not happy with her post, putting her parenting style on blast.

“You’re discussing! [sic] Have a little discretion for your parents & children-you should be reported!” one person wrote, adding the hashtag, #selfish.

“This is pathetic and lacks any and all class,” someone else wrote. “Go down on your husband for his bday if you want…..we don’t need public photographic evidence. Good god. What is the world coming to?”

“You post odd things to be a public figure and a mom.. guess you wont care when [5-year-old daughter] maxi drew posts pics w her bottom hanging out.”

“Isn’t anything special and private anymore?” someone wrote, while another alluded to the fact that the singer hasn’t released a studio album since 2008. “Let’s put the booze down and finish that album eh??”

This isn’t the first time Simpson has shared a PDA-filled moment with retired NFL husband Johnson. She told Entertainment Tonight that sex makes her feel confident — and judging by the amount of steamy photos she shares, we believe her.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessicasimpson

