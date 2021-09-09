Jessica Simpson Gets Emotional as Daughter Birdie, 2, Heads to First Day of School

Jessica Simpson can’t believe how big her youngest is getting! The singer, 41, revealed Wednesday that her 2-year-old daughter Birdie was off to her first day of preschool, sharing a sweet family photo with her husband Eric Johnson and her baby to Instagram while recounting the hilarious story of how Birdie made her preschool debut happen.

“Little Miss Birdie is the BOSS,” Simpson began in the caption of her post, which shows Birdie all ready for school with her new backpack. “She says ‘I want school right now please’ We say ‘Ummm you are only 2 Bird’ She says ‘I want my teacher.’” Despite her family trying to get the little one to “wait a little bit longer” before starting classes, Birdie knew just what she wanted, and that was heading to preschool.

“She says ‘I not a baby, I go to school now,’” the Dukes of Hazzard star continued. “We say ‘Well you are our baby’ She says ‘No yous are my babies, let’s go’ and off we went sprinting to catch up.” Watching Birdie head off to school for the first time was an emotional experience for Simpson, who called it “an emotional and happy morning.” She continued, “I think I’m in a bit of shock at the moment. Gosh darn #BIRDIEMAE is in Pre-School 😭💚😭💚.”

Birdie is heading off to school just two weeks after brother Ace, 8, and sister Maxwell, 9, went back to their own school after more than a year learning at home amid the pandemic. Sharing a photo of her two kids hugging in their school uniforms last month, Simpson wrote, “After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!! New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed 💚🙌🏼🤸🏼‍♀️.”

The fashion designer previously told PEOPLE that she learned how to multitask on a whole new level while working at home and making sure the kids were completing their Zoom classes. “I have also learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and] every sport you can play in a backyard, and I have memorized what every single cul-de-sac in my neighborhood looks like,” she joked, adding that through everything she learned “kids are way more resilient than we give them credit for.” “In many ways,” she added, “they were the peaceful force that made life precious in this trying time.”