Jessica Simpson Dyed Her Daughter’s Hair, and the Mom-Shamers Are out in Full Force

Jessica Simpson is once again battling mom-shamers. The 39-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer’s parenting choices came under critique after she took to Instagram on Tuesday with a new photo of 7-year-old daughter Maxwell sporting purple locks, many slamming Simpson for allowing her daughter to dye her hair.

Sharing two photos of Maxwell, Simpson revealed that she had taken her daughter to Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood to get her hair dyed after the 7-year-old was inspired by a character in the Disney TV movie series Descendants. In the films, the lead character, Maleficent, or “Mal,” sports purple tresses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Inspired by The Descendants,” Simpson captioned the post, adding the hashtags “901 girl” and “Maxi Drew.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 30, 2019 at 6:26pm PDT

The new purple locks did not sit well with some of Simpson’s fans, however, and the comments section was quickly filled by those slamming her parenting style.

“Isn’t she too young to have her hair dyed?” one person asked.

“So young its a shame,” another wrote.

“What’re [you] doing,” a third asked. “She is so young now out there for all the wrong reasons.”

Simpson’s decision did garner plenty of support, though, with some fans defending her against the haters.

“Great job mom !!” one person wrote. “Allowing her to express herself and trying new things that aren’t permanent nor hurtful but allow her to embrace her style and set the tone for who she wants to be while not being scared to try new things and be herself – your winning mommy !!”

“Seriously people need to stop getting your undies in an bunch,” added another. “it’s just hair your can cut it and it grows back!! For real.”

“Do people really have to mum shame! What jess does with her children is her business,” commented a third. “It looks great!!”

Simpson, who is also mom to Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, is no stranger to mom-shamers. Many of her seemingly innocent parenting decisions have come under fire from her followers.

In a similar scenario in November of 2017, the mom of three faced backlash after she allowed Maxwell, then five, to try on makeup while they made a pit stop at MAC Cosmetics during their “mommy-daughter day.”

Simpson also faced backlash in October of that year when she dyed Maxwell’s hair brown with temporary hair dye for her Halloween costume, Belle from Beauty and the Beast.