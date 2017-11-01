Fans Slam Jessica Simpson for Dyeing Her Daughter’s Hair

It isn’t Halloween without Jessica Simpson absolutely killing the costume game. This year, she put her southern flair on the holiday and dressed as Willie Nelson while husband, Eric Johnson went as country music icon Waylon Jennings.

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

The 37-year-old shared a few photos of the costumes, including one with the couple’s kids, Maxwell Drew, who went as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Ace, who went as a cowboy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace,” she captioned a cute photo of the family.

While many of her followers praised Simpson’s “hilarious” Willie Nelson costume, saying “I don’t remember Willie Nelson having great legs like that,” others took issue with Max’s brown hair, which is normally blonde like her mother’s.

More: Jessica Simpson Slammed for Being ‘Too Old’ for Latest Saucy Look

“Did she dye her daughters hair i thought it was a blond ?” one person wrote.

“You dyed your little girls hair???” another said. “Wasn’t her daughter blonde? And that doesn’t look like a wig either,” another quipped.

Complaints like “Please don’t tell me she dyed her daughters hair!!!” and “I love jessica, but she dyed her daughters hair,” littered the comment section of the sweet Instgram post.

“Why would you color your daughters hair at such a young age?” one particularly curious person wrote, followed by a slew of question marks.

Some chimed in wondering if the hair dye was a temporary wash-out color.

“Great costumes. Is Maxwell’s hair dyed? I hope not her blonde hair was so beautiful!!! Hopefully just temp wash out color,” one person said.

Others staunchly defended Simpson.

“Y’all need to relax about [Maxwell’s] hair she didn’t dye her hair you can see her blonde hair in her braid if you look close Jessica probably used a temporary root touch up spray in brown for her costume so it’ll wash out so relax y’all jeez,” someone wrote.

Simpson has yet to reply to any of the negative comments, but this isn’t the first time her parenting has come under criticism on social media. In September, she was slammed for her son Ace’s haircut.

“First haircut,” the 37-year-old mom of two wrote along a beachside photo of Ace after his first-ever haircut. “Thanks [hair stylist Jessie Holiday] for making my stud look all grown up.”

What was supposed to be a happy mom moment turned into a few negative fans sharing their thoughts on young Ace’s shortened locks, likening him to “looking like a girl.”

“He looks like a girl,” someone wrote. “Yay!! So much better. You can tell he’s a boy now,” said another. “Finally! He looks like a boy!”

Up Next: Jessica Simpson Shares Very NSFW Pic, Fans Slam Her Parenting Decisions

“Now you can see that cute face…long hair belongs on girls, not boys,” someone said.

“Almost looks like a boy, almost!” quipped another.

We think it’s safe to say Simpson isn’t bothered by haters’ comments, as she frequently posts family pics on her social media platforms.