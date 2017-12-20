Monchhichi Steals This Instagram Photo of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s Kids

Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo of her her daughter with her sister, Ashlee Simpson’s son in front of the Christmas tree on Tuesday, but despite the adorable holiday spirit, something else entirely stole the show.

Just ‘Cuz #BX #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Dec 19, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

“Just ‘Cuz,” Simpson captioned the photo, alluding to the fact that the two kiddos are cousins.

Those who grew up with Monchhichi dolls will recognize the stuffed monkey in Simpson’s daughter’s hand. While plenty of Simpson’s followers were feeling the family love between Maxwell Drew Johnson, 5, and Bronx Mowgli Wentz, 9, plenty others were distracted with the Monchhichi doll.

“A Monchhichi [sic] monkey???!!!! Omg!!! I used to have one of those as a child. She looks just like you Jessica!” someone wrote.

“Awww she has a Monchichi!!!! [sic] Love that!” someone else said, adding the hashtag #oldschool.

“iI that a monchici [sic] from the 80’s ish?!?! AHHHH. I FREAKING LOVED MINE. So cool they are still around,” another person wrote.

“She looks just like you Jess!!!” a fan said of Maxi Drew, while another commented on Ashlee’s son, Bronx. “Bronx looks just like @ashleesimpsonross!!”

Simpson frequently shares photos of Maxi Drew as well as her 4-year-old son Ace Knute Johnson, both of whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson.

In November, fans weren’t too pleased when she posted a picture of her and Maxi Drew having a “mommy-daughter day” at a MAC Cosmetics store with the 5-year-old trying on makeup.

The two pursed their lips in a playful mirror selfie, showing off their fun lip colors.

“She’s to [sic] young for make-up. Your [sic] going to regret it. Trust me,” one person wrote.

“Her favorite store?? OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on make up at MAC. What’s wrong with you,” another person asked.

“Isn’t she too young for makeup?” one person said.

Others came to Simpson’s defense, calling out the negative commenters.

“She is having fun, did you not read the caption?! She is in her favourite shop. What’s more fun than that? How about you parent your own and not make comments on how others parent theirs. Smh,” one person commented.

“People need to chill the eff out!! It’s a mummy daughter day, most girls would have thought this was so fun. She’s not doing anything wrong or illegal,” one fan wrote.