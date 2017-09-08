Jessica Alba’s Baby Bump Sparks Criticism in New Photo

Jessica Alba has been open about her pregnancy since her July announcement, but apparently some fans are convinced there isn’t a baby on board.

The actress shared a boomerang featuring her children, Honor and Haven, holding up the numbers 1 and 2 as she held a number 3 balloon while clutching her belly. Alba joked in the July 17 announcement that she and husband Cash Warren are “going to be outnumbered.”

Since then, the 36-year-old has posted multiple photos of herself—visibly pregnant—at various events. But a boomerang she shared on Thursday has followers talking.

Smooches from NYC

Many commented on Alba’s snap from New York congratulating her on her pregnancy or highlighting how adorable her bump is. Some complimented her belly’s seemingly small size: “Her belly looks like mine after lunch. Life’s not fair,” one user wrote.

Others were concerned about Alba as they wrote that the actress no longer looked pregnant in the shot.

“Thought she was pregnant? I just looked at her photos and there was a pic of her really pregnant on August 31,” one follower wrote on the September 7 post. “What happened to your belly?” another asked.

Of those questioning Alba’s body was actress Sara Foster, known best for her role in 90210.

“I don’t see the baby wtf!!!!!?????” Foster commented.

Her reaction to the mom-to-be’s post garnered particular attention from Alba’s fans. “Not all pregnant women look the same. Have some respect,” one follower replied. “You’ll see baby when s/he comes out. For now, an ultrasound will do. What a dumb thing to say lol,” another added.

One follower replied to Foster with a logical explanation for Alba’s appearance: “Think it’s because she’s still small and facing the camera it’s more visible side view. I looked like this pregnant I had a small tummy too.”

As for Alba, she spent the day trying out baby items like strollers and cribs, which she documented on her Instagram story. She even stopped to show off her growing bump from a different angle!

It seems the actress is concentrating on all things baby, even talking creative names with Jimmy Fallon! Let’s hope she doesn’t go with any of his hilarious suggestions.