Jessica Alba ‘Glows’ in Candid Breastfeeding Photo

Jessica Alba posted a selfie with her infant son on Friday night, though baby Hayes was preoccupied with breastfeeding.

“Sitting at home- feeding baby boy having all the feels for [Shani Darden],” Alba wrote, shouting out the esthetician who gave her face its natural glow. “[Thanks] for pampering me — really loved my facial — feeling glowy and hydrated,” she said.

The post attracted serious advocates of breastfeeding, who thanked Alba for normalizing the process by posting it publicly.

“Good job nursing your little guy. It’s the most honest food u can give him,” one follower wrote.

“Brest feeding is the best thank you for him!” chimed in another. Many fans also added the hashtag “normalize breastfeeding.”

Alba posted another breastfeeding selfie on her Instagram story on Jan. 14, at the same time as the Golden Globe Awards. She later posted a Time’s Up campaign image, explaining that she was “at home nursing my baby boy,” but was “wearing a black in solidarity with all who demand equality and respect.” The post included a slew of related hashtags.

Alba has been extremely active on social media since the birth of Hayes on Dec. 31. Both Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have been sharing photos and updates, documenting the early days of their son’s life.

“Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier,” Warren wrote on Instagram on New Year’s Day. “On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore.”

Warren and Alba have been married for nine years, and Hayes is their third child together. The 36-year-old actress has become scarce in the entertainment world, as she focuses her efforts on her eco-friendly, ethically sourced household products and raising her family.