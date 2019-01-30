Jessa Duggar Reveals Sonogram of Third Baby 3 Weeks After Pregnancy Announcement

Jessa Duggar Seewald is sharing the first look at her third baby with followers!

The Counting On star, 26, took to Instagram Wednesday to share sonogram photos of baby number three with husband Ben Seewald, 23, just a few weeks after the couple announced their pregnancy.

“We were so happy to finally get to see #BabySeewald3! Looks like this little one will have the same nose as the others,” she captioned the photo.

The couple first wed in November 2015 and are parents to sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 23 months.

In early January, the Seewalds announced they were expecting another little one in spring 2019.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Jessa told PEOPLE at the time. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Ben added of the couple’s other children, “Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit. Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!”

Bringing a new baby into the TLC family’s dynamic will definitely require some adjustment, but the reality personalities are excited to make the change.

“We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage!” Ben told the outlet. “We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

Jessa’s pregnancy journey will surely be told in part in upcoming episodes of Counting On, but with the new season set to premiere on Feb. 11, it’s unclear how much of the story fans will get to see this season.

The reality series is teasing a big reveal in its season trailer, however, which could involve sister Jana Duggar.

“What if I told you somebody else in your family has a big announcement?” a producer asks various members of the family in a new clip, adding to a puzzled-looking Jana, “James was letting on that it was you.”

Could Jana finally have found her match? Fans of the series will just have to tune in.

Counting On returns for Season 4 on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

