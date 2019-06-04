‘Jersey Shore’s Snooki Fires Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Over Desire to Hit the Gym After Giving Birth

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi just welcomed her third child, son Angelo, and she’s eager to get back to her old self. Just four days after giving birth to her baby boy, the Jersey Shore star revealed that she was heading back to the gym “to be a fit mawma” for her kids, and now she’s facing backlash over it.

Polizzi, 31, posted a picture of herself standing in mirror wearing a sports bra and leggings, cupping her post-pregnancy belly. She said in her Instagram caption that she was looking forward to hitting the gym again, but noted that she was “Still healing.” The MTV personality assured followers she was “feeling good,” aside from a little cramping. Fans flocked to her comments section to slam her for embracing pressure on new moms to “bounce back.”

“Why is there so much pressure to bounce back? Why is there so much focus on how flat a new moms belly is?,” one commenter questioned. “Is this really necessary? God forbid you don’t look skinny days after birth.”

Amid the backlash, Polizzi updated her post to address the concerns of haters. She asked commenters not to “attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy.” The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star then got real about life after having a child, writing, “My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Pospartum is a b—-.”

“But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that,” she continued.

Following her update, her comments saw an influx of positive comments from fans. Polizzi’s supporters urged her to ignore the haters, and trust her instincts.

“You go girl!!!” one fan wrote.

“Don’t explain yourself to anyone! You do you. Congratulations on the baby & since you [were] fit before baby you will easily be fit after. The gym will be there when YOU & your body are ready!” another said.

“You rock girl haters are always gonna hate. Do you and what makes you happy sometimes people just [say] things to talk Just to be all in the convo because they don’t want to be left out of your conversation,” a third wrote.

“I think you look amazing and good for you for setting a good example for your babies by showing them it is important to stay fit and exercise! Congrats on your adorable new addition!!” another added.

Polizzi posted a photo of her “squad,” which consisted of her three children, on Saturday. The image came two days after the baby boy was born. She shares all three children with husband Jionni LaValle. The two got engaged in 2012, and welcomed their oldest son, Lorenzo, in August of that year.