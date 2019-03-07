‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter Broke Her Arm

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s daughter is healing up after breaking her arm.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram Wednesday to share that her 4-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie had to wear a sling for some time after she broke her first bone.

“Sissy broke her first bone. Mommy told her smile as she tried on her sling so we can laugh about it when she’s older,” Polizzi, 31, wrote on an Instagram account she runs for her daughter. “She’s doing just great & cant wait to be 100% again!!”

The post included a photo of Giovanna smiling with her right arm in a sling at the doctor’s office. The little girl wore an appropriately themed t-shirt that read: “THIS GIRL WILL SAVE THE WORLD.”

“Feel better little nugget!!!!” one fan wrote in response to the post.

The pregnant reality television personality made sure to give her daughter some treats as she recovers from her injury, sharing a photo on her Instagram story of her grabbing a stuffed bunny and a jigsaw puzzle “so she feels better.”

She also shared a video of Giovanna watching TV and cuddling with a stuffed animal, as first reported by PEOPLE.

Polizzi is also mom to 6-year-old Lorenzo Dominic with husband Jionni LaValle. The family is set to grow by one more little one after the couple announced they were expecting their third child together, revealing that the baby is a boy a month later.

She previously shared how excited her kids are to welcome their new little brother, recently sharing a video of the two little ones talking to her bundle of joy.

“Mawma is feeling huge already! Be easy on me baby,” Polizzi wrote in a caption on the post, adding, the hashtags “#nuggets” and “#bigbrotherbigsissy.”

“They kiss my belly every single day. They can’t wait for little brother,” Polizzi previously told Us Weekly.

While they are excited to welcome a new baby into their family, Polizzi has also opened up about how she felt throughout the beginning of her pregnancy.

“I’m super nauseous, much more than I was with my other two. I just feel like every day I wake up and there’s something wrong with me. My stomach hurts or I’m cranky and I can’t move and just to need to lay down. It’s really annoying, the pregnancy. It’s not my favorite,” she said.

Polizzi and LaValle have not announced a specific due date for baby No. 3.