‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese ‘So in Love’ With Newborn Son in Sweet Photos

Deena Cortese is head over heels in love with her newborn son.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Sunday to gush about her little boy, sharing a gallery of images of baby Christopher from the hospital with the simple caption “So in love.”

Cortese and husband Chris Buckner welcomed their son, Christopher John Buckner, on Saturday, Jan. 5. The baby boy ticked in at 6 lbs, 8.5 ounces and measured 20.5 inches. The couple chose John as their child’s middle name to pay tribute to Cortese’s father, who passed away from leukemia in 2016.

So In love ❤️

In the photos, baby Christopher, who has already been given the nickname CJ, can be seen getting in some cuddle time with mom and dad and catching up on sleep. In one photo, Cortese and Buckner can be seen staring down lovingly at their baby boy.

The couple announced the birth of their son, their first child together, shortly after he made his big entrance into the world at 4:41 p.m. on Saturday with a sweet post on social media, Cortese writing that “mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. you’re our everything.”

The proud new dad even took a moment to pay tribute to Cortese, who he married in in 2017.

“I always knew my wife was one of the strongest woman I know but these past 2 days proved it,” he wrote alongside a photo of mom and baby. “I couldn’t be a more proud husband, and now a father to our perfect baby boy CJ.”

The couple had announced that they were expecting in in July.

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” they wrote at the time. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

“We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness,” they continued. “December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

The news prompted Cortese to sit out much of filming for Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, though her decision seemed to be supported by her co-stars, who also flocked to social media to congratulate the new mom following CJ’s birth.