‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares Update on Son Greyson’s Speech Delay

Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley recently revealed that her son Greyson has been experiencing delayed speech development, and she’s now shared an update on his progress.

As reported by E! News, Farley posted a new video to her YouTube channel and her Instagram page wherein she explains how Greyson is doing and why she hasn’t posted many updates since she first shared the news in an early season two episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“One of the biggest reasons I stopped was because Greyson wasn’t hitting his milestones the way other kids are supposed to. The way your pediatrician tells you they’re supposed to hit them,” Farley explained. “Another big reason is that he wasn’t and still isn’t understanding a lot of words.”

“I don’t know if I would even call it a struggle because Greyson is still perfect to me. But it’s something as a mom and a parent I’m going through and a lot of parents go through,” she continued. “Actually, I know a lot of parents go through it.”

Farley went on to say that ever since she initially reveled Greyson’s prognosis she has received an outpouring of support from other families around the nation who have dealt with the same situation and it has motivated her to keep a dialogue going.

“I didn’t want you guys to just see on Jersey Shore, ‘Oh, her son is in early intervention.’ He is speech delayed. I think sharing stories and educating each other is one of the best way to break the stigma when it comes to your child hitting developmental parts and on the chart,” Farley stated. “We just want the best for our kids. It’s going to be okay, regardless of the situation.”

Farley went on to later reveal that, even though Greyson is currently in therapy for his delayed speech, she continues to educate herself on the subject so that she can help the toddler.

“I don’t sleep at night because I’m googling like a maniac everything and anything that is going to help Greyson,” Farley confessed. “I don’t want it to just be on Jersey Shore for two minutes and be done. I want it to be information going and keep the conversation going.”

After posting the video, Farley then shared it to Instagram where a couple of her Jersey Shore cast mates offered support. Both Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sent their “love” to their co-star, cheering her on for her bravery.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.