‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Is ‘Super Ready’ to Give Birth

Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese is “super ready” to give birth to her first child with husband, Chris Buckner, but admits, she will have to wait a little more!

Cortese took to Instagram just days after Christmas on Dec. 29, to share with fans that she still hasn’t given birth to her baby boy.

“Yes.. yes I’m still pregnant,” the 31-year-old MTV star wrote alongside a photo of her large baby bump. “Getting a lot of messages and tweets assuming i had the baby bc I haven’t posted since Christmas .. but it seems like CJ is just super comfy in mommys uterus .. before you comment ‘I feel like you’ve been pregnant forever‘ .. imagine how I feel .. so let’s refrain from that .. hoping he’ll be ready soon because mommy and daddy are super ready to meet him.”

Just a few days earlier, Cortese proudly showed off her baby bump at 38 weeks in a snapshot shared of herself glowing in a vibrant blue bodycon dress, standing beside a pregnancy progress chalkboard.

“My Pregnancy Journey,” she captioned the photo alongside a blue heart emoji, revealing in the image how her baby is now as big as a volleyball and that she’s been passionately craving chocolate and pasteurized eggnog.

The MTV star has been documenting her pregnancy with the sleek blue bodycon since first announcing her pregnancy this past July, when she was at just 14 weeks. Cortese and her husband, Buckner, who wed in 2017, announced they were expecting a little boy this past summer with the sweet social media reveal.

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” Cortese wrote at the time. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

Cortese added how the two were “truly blessed” and that their “hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness” ahead of their child’s December arrival.

While preparing for her baby’s birth, Cortese revealed on social media how the doting parents have also already decided to name their first born, Christopher John, with the promise of turning him into the “most spoiled little boy ever!”

Cortese and her husband, Buckner dated for five years before getting engaged in November 2016 while on vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The two later married in New Egypt, New Jersey, in October 2017.

Cortese is not the only one expecting this year. Her co-star and friend, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi is expecting her third with husband, Jionni LaValle.

With all the events taking place between the girls getting ready for motherhood and the ongoing drama with their co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his estranged partner, Jen Harley, MTV has gone about renewing the series for a premiere in 2019. The beloved reality show has been bringing in major ratings for the network since its 2018 revival, coming in as a top unscripted series on cable among adults 18-49.

Photo credit: Instagram / @deenanicolemtv