‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Soaks up the Sun While Celebrating Babymoon

Deena Cortese couldn’t be cuter cooking up her mini meatball!

The Jersey Shore star has been spending her final days without a baby in luxury on a babymoon trip to the Bahamas, and she’s showing off her growing bump in the most adorable ways!

Cortese announced in July that she and husband Chris Buckner were expecting their first child together, writing on Instagram, “Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

She continued: “We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

Since then, she’s been posting regular bump photos to keep fans up to date on the newest little one to join the Jersey Shore family, and our hearts melt with every update! Keep scrolling to see all the beautiful bump photos from her babymoon.

Night One

Cortese and Buckner couldn’t be a cuter couple in this photo she posted to Instagram of their first night at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.

Clad in a red and white striped dress and white wedges, Cortese looked every bit the Bahama beauty while showing off her bump in the photo she captioned simply, “Night One [heart emoji]”

Fire

Despite being very pregnant, Cortese continued to accentuate her bump with fancy formal attire continuing into the trip. She looked fantastic in a floral caped jumpsuit while at The Reef with Buckner, pairing the trending look with wooden wedge heels. She apparently knew it too, captioning the photo simply with fire emojis.

Out and About

Fans of Jersey Shore know how important looking tan is to Cortese, and the outfit she chose for her daytime look while out and about the resort was perfect to accentuate her summer glow and growing bump.

Wearing a white coverup over a black and white maternity bathing suit, Cortese ditched the heels for flip flops when it came to day wear with this look.

Babymoon

Spending time alone with Buckner before they welcome a new baby, as well as all the chaos that will come with, was clearly important to Cortese, who made sure the couple was able to enjoy a babymoon before giving birth to their son.

And she looked great doing it! In another caped jumpsuit, Cortese flaunted her bump and her tan while rocking a tropical print and matching her man. In the caption, she managed to spell out “Love babymoon” in emojis.

Natural glow

While the soon-to-be parents have been looking amazing all glammed up on their babymoon, they also rocked a happy glow in their more low-key moments of vacation.

In a photo from what looks like another beautiful day at the resort, both Cortese and Buckner look like they’re ready for a day of relaxation, with the mom-to-be wearing a simple black coverup over her bump and her hubby wearing a teal tank top and patterned board shorts.

“Life is better with your best friend,” Cortese sweetly captioned the photo.

‘Future DILF’

Just in case you were wondering if motherhood had mellowed our favorite wild and crazy meatball…

Cortese cheekily captioned a photo of herself and Buckner looking ready for a night at the resort, “I got a future DILF on my hands” and adding a cheeky emoji.

Cortese may be showing off her dirtier side with that caption, but she looked like an absolute angel in a floral white maxi dress that hugged her bump.

Dolphin excursion

In addition to some serious relaxation time, Cortese and Buckner also took advantage of some pretty amazing opportunities at the resort as well! The new mom looked beaming in a short wetsuit after getting to swim with the dolphins, and even shared a sweet anecdote about her connection with the majestic animals.

“Played with the dolphins today.. the trainer said .. don’t be freaked out if the dolphin stares at you .. he’s just listening to your babies heartbeat..such an awesome experience,” she captioned the photo. “We hung out with Brewer one of the original rescues they saved from Katrina .. he was the cutest.”

Retiring the heels

Cortese may have been rocking some sky-high heels at the start of the trip, but by the end she was happy to stick close to the ground.

The Jersey Shore star embraced her tropical side in another black caped jumpsuit, this one covered with palm detailing that fit right in with her surroundings. But this time, she paired the look with some matching flip flops.

“Bahama Nights,” she captioned the photo. “Decided to retire the heels the rest of the trip lol.”

We can’t wait to meet her little one!

Photo credit: Instagram/Deena Cortese