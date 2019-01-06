‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese’s Husband Pays Tribute to Her Following Birth of Their Son

Deena Cortese is one strong lady, and her husband, Chris Buckner knows it!

After the Jersey Shore star gave birth to the couple’s first child, son CJ, Saturday, the new dad took to Instagram to gush not only over his newborn baby, but his beloved wife.

“I always knew my wife was one of the strongest woman I know but these past 2 days proved it,” he captioned a photo of the baby on his mother’s chest. “I couldn’t be a more proud husband, and now a father to our perfect baby boy CJ.”

Baby CJ was born at 4:41 p.m. Saturday, weighing 6 lbs, 8.5 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches, the couple shared shortly after his birth.

“Uhg (sic) mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. you’re our everything,” Cortese wrote at the time. “I never thought i could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold CJ.”

The couple announced their big news in July after wedding in 2017, sharing a sex reveal on Instagram.

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” Cortese captioned the reveal. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

She added, “We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

Cortese sat out much of Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation after learning she was expecting a child, not wanting to be far from home and amid the madness while expecting following some concerning bleeding.

Despite the initial complications, the reality personality gushed over her future as a mom throughout her pregnancy on social media, writing at 20 weeks, “I can’t believe we’re already half way there.. although the first trimester was rough and we hit a little bump at the beginning of our second.. this experience is amazing and I wouldn’t change it for the world and in a little more then 4 months it’ll all be well worth it … Feeling him move everyday is an emotion I can’t even describe .. he’s already my best friend.”

She’s not the only Jersey Shore star who will be living life with a newborn this year! Polizzi announced on Thanksgiving that she and husband Jionni LaValle were expecting another child, joining 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna.

Photo credit: Instagram/Deena Cortese