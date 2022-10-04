'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Shares Rare Photo of His Son Who Looks Just Like Him

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings recently took to social media to share a rare photo of his son. Noticeably, the college student's similarity to his father is uncanny, as he looks just like his dear ol' dad, only with longer hair. In the photo, Dylan Jennings is seen rocking a Seattle Mariners baseball jersey, as the pair were taking in a playoff game.

In his caption on the post, Jennings noted that the last time the team made it this far in the season, Dylan "wasn't born yet." Now, he's "just started his sophomore year of college." In response to the post, many of Jennings' followers noted the resemblance between the pair, with one tweeting back, "Kinda looks like that Ken Jennings on tv." Someone else offered, "Does the long hair prevent people from saying, 'you look like that Jeopardy guy,' or does he still have to put up with that anyway?"

The last time his team made it to the playoffs, this guy wasn't born yet. He just started his sophomore year of college. Congrats @Mariners! pic.twitter.com/pFgC2BbMqI — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) October 1, 2022

Jennings was recently made permanent co-host of Jeopardy!, alongside actress Mayim Bialk, who is also the host of all Jeopardy! primetime specials. Shortly after the news emerged, reports indicated that Bialik was "steaming" over the permanent hosting decision regarding herself and Jennings, but that may not be the truth. It was revealed that Jeopardy! producers have opted to stop searching for another host and simply keep Bialik and Jennings as co-hosts. This, allegedly, did not sit well with the former Big Bang Theory star.

According to Suggest, a source told the Globe of Bialik's alleged reaction to the news, "She was really kissing up to everyone on the set, bringing them cupcakes and other homemade goodies, ingratiating herself to the bosses and crew like Mrs. Congeniality, but it backfired and she's pissed off." The insider added, "She's grumbled to a few people she's always going to feel like Ken's always there, always meddling." The source also alleged that Jeopardy! producers' decision to keep Jennings on was due to his popularity with viewers. "Ken has the fans' support and most fans don't seem to like Mayim no matter how hard she tried to sway them," a source claimed, adding that Jennings and Bialik "just don't get along."

When it comes to verifying this story, Suggest notes that Bialk certainly made it clear that she loves being part of Jeopardy!, and that she would be happy to be the show's sole permanent host. However, the outlet also notes that there is no concrete evidence of a rift between Bialik and Jennings. The pair have spoken kindly of each other in the past, and do not appear to be at odds over the long-term co-host news. Check your local TV listings to find out what time and channel Jeopardy! airs in your area.