Jenny Slate Reveals She's Expecting First Child With Fiance Ben Shattuck

✖

Jenny Slate has been working on more than just promoting her latest novel, Little Weirds. The former Big Mouth actress stopped by the Late Night with Seth Myers show where she announced she and her fiancé Ben Shattuck are expecting their first child.

"Let me tell you, on night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé,” she said before jumping on the opportunity to make a bun in the oven joke. Slate then stood up and revealed her bouncing new baby bump. "It's different; I feel different," she said while holding her growing bundle. "How have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me," she joked with the Late Night host.

As the world is still attempting to navigate some sense of normalcy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the actress shared her experience of being pregnant while also sheltering-in-place. "It's very nice to have something that is incredibly positive during a time that's hard and sad. It's nice to have a little secret treasure," she said. The 38-year-old Parks and Recreation alum says she's been spending her time in quarantine "doing everything she wants to do," meaning hypnobirthing classes and "not having to see anyone or having to figure out how to gracefully wear pants."

The couple got engaged in September of 2019, Slate previously announced. In a move that's almost every woman's dream, Shattuck popped the question in the city of love.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES,” Slate shared on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Slate made a conscious decision to leave Big Mouth, where she voiced the character of Missy. She decided that it was no longer acceptable for her to portray a Black animated character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Slate (@jennyslate)

"At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play 'Missy' because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I," she wrote. "But 'Missy' is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people."