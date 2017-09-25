Jason Biggs’ Wife Jenny Mollen Shares Nude Selfie at 38 Weeks Pregnant

Jenny Mollen’s latest pregnancy snap reveals a new mommy milestone: she’s outgrown the mirror for her series of topless bump photos.

The pregnant actress is expecting her second child with American Pie actor Jason Biggs, and has flaunted a candid view of her body since their announcement in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday, Mollen shared yet another nude photo taken in her bathroom mirror on Instagram, marking 38 weeks with baby boy #2. Clutching her breasts with one hand, the Angel actress snapped the revealing picture.

It’s official! I’ve outgrown the mirror. #38weeks A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

“It’s official! I’ve outgrown the mirror,” the 38-year-old wrote.

And though she’s shared an intimate look at her growing belly and breasts, Mollen has also been open with fans about the non-visible tolls pregnancy has taken on her body.

In June, she reveals she was suffering from placenta previa — a condition in which the baby’s placenta covers the mother’s cervix, making vaginal birth unsafe, according to the Mayo Clinic.

But Mollen, who is already a mom to 3-year-old son Sid, said it hasn’t been too much of an issue thus far. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again,” she told PEOPLE.

Earlier in September, the mom-to-be also opened up about her experience with what she named “prepartum” depression for Instagram followers.

“I could already be in a depression,” she shared in an Instagram story. “I’m planning on eating my placenta, but I’m also anticipating a major emotional dive. I think that it’s chemical. I think people don’t talk about it enough.”

After receiving a slew of concerned messages, Mollen cleared up her comments the next day, insisting that she was “totally fine.”

“This is normal — that’s what I’m trying to say,” she added. “That it’s not weird… I would be more freaked out if I weren’t freaking out.”

Despite her pregnancy struggles, Mollen also highlights the advantages of growing your own child.

In one post, she shared: “For the first time in my life, my boobs don’t hate each other.”