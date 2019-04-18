Jenny Mollen’s Fans Weigh in After She Reveals She Dropped Her Son on His Head, Fracturing His Skull

Jenny Mollen’s fans are reaching out in support of the actress after she revealed on social media that her and husband Jason Biggs‘ 5-year-old son, Sid, suffered a fractured skull after she dropped him on his head.

“On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU,” she wrote before thanking the medical staff at Lenox Hill Hospital and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also thanked Biggs, writing, “Thank god for you! Thank god, thank god, thank god.”

“It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely. He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon,” she wrote.

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone…”

Mollen’s friends and fans took to Instagram to offer support for the Live Fast, Die Hot author.

“You’re strong,” comedian Nikki Glaser wrote.

The Office alum Angela Kinsey wrote, “sending you and your family my love. I am so glad Sid is okay!! That must have been so scary. As parents we try our best but things can go south in a split second. Thank you for sharing.”

Grimm actress Bitsie Tulloch also thanked Mollen for sharing her story. “Thank you for sharing with us – accidents like this are probably much more common than anyone wants to admit. Sending lots of healing vibes to Sid and you and the rest of the family,” she wrote.

Real Housewives of New York City alum Aviva Drescher wrote, “Glad all is ok !!!!! Soooo scary. S— happens. My favorite four words ‘it could have been worse’ phew xoxoxo.”

“My mom dropped us a bunch. Moms be droppin!” actress Molly Austin wrote. “You’re doing great! I’m so glad he’s doing ok!”

“I so so appreciate you using your platform to be transparent about something that is so mortifying but also so common. S— happens. I hope everyone is recovering well,” one fan wrote.

“Parents are not perfect. Parents make mistakes. Some mistakes suck more than others. We are all human. Thank goodness Sid is going to be fine,” another said.

Another fan was amazed by the support Mollen received in the comments section of her post.

“I have scrolled and scrolled and have yet to find a single asshole comment. Jenny, you have attracted the best kind of followers and supporters. We’ve all been there, I am so sorry. Wishing him a speedy recovery!” the user wrote.

Mollen and Biggs married in 2008, welcomed Sid in 2014 and their other son Lazlo in 2017.

Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor / Getty