Jennifer Lopez doesn’t have a twin but she does have a mini-me. Her eight-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz looks just like her in a new Instagram photo.

The Shades of Blue star posted a picture with the caption, “I ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️ THIS FACE.”

She shares Emme and her twin brother, Maximilian David Muñiz, with ex, Marc Anthony.

It’s easy to tell who their parents are. Max looks an awful lot like his dad.

