Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Sings With Alex Rodriguez’s Kids in Video Showing off Their Talents

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s kids can’t help but flex their music muscles.

Lopez shared a sweet video of her 10-year-old daughter Emme sitting on an armchair alongside Rodriguez’s two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, as Natasha strummed a ukulele to the tune of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The three girls sang in unison while Lopez coached gently from behind the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just a lil’ ukelele by the fire,” Lopez captioned the sweet video, adding the hashtags #beauties and #allihave.

Lopez has supported her daughter and Rodriguez’s daughters’ forays into music before. Last summer, she gushed over Natasha when she sang in front of family at home. And last Christmas she watched Emme perform in her school’s Christmas pageant. Recently, Emme was cast in Lopez’s “Limitless” music video.

“I said no for a long time and then finally I said yes,” Lopez explained to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about letting Emme appear in a music video. “I said, ‘Baby, are you sure? You can’t, halfway through, say you’re tired. We have to do it,’ When I tell you, she was so amazing and I was so proud. I forgot that I was directing my first video, it was all about her. It was all about her.”

Lopez and former New York Yankees player Rodriguez first began dating in March 2017 and are frequently at the center of engagement rumors. In November, Lopez appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she dodged questions from the eponymous host about getting married.

“Your boyfriend. Remind me of his name,” DeGeneres joked. “He said that y’all are going to be getting married.”

“He did not say that,” Lopez answered. “He did not say that.”

“He did,” DeGeneres countered. “He texted me today and said — he texted earlier today and he said —”

“Let me see the text,” Lopez demanded.

“I don’t have my phone with me. I’m working. So you’ll be getting married?” DeGeneres pushed.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Lopez said, before confirming that she and Rodriguez are “very happy.”

“We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice,” she continued.

“I mean it would be good to do for Christmas,” DeGeneres continued her push for a proposal.

“I feel like I just made it through Thanksgiving,” Lopez replied. “December 1, I start thinking about Christmas. It’s not December 1 yet, right? … I haven’t thought about [Christmas].”

In June, Lopez revealed on Good Morning America that the couple is in no rush to get married.

“We have to take our time,” she said. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past and … we’re mature now. We’re grown ups and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”

Lopez was previously married to Cuban waiter Ojani Not from February 1997 to January 1998, as well as former backup dancer Cris Judd from September 2001 to June 2002. She was famously engaged to Ben Affleck and planned to marry him in 2003, although the pair broke up in 2004. She married longtime friend Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel with him in 2008. In July 2011 Lopez and Anthony announced their split, with the divorce finalizing in 2014.

Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008; the couple share Natasha Alexander and Ella Alexander.