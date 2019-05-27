Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Estranged Husband Roger Matthews Defends Her Against Parenting Critics

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s estranged husband Roger Matthews is defending her against parenting critics amidst their divorce.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews fired off a statement wherein he addressed the parenting-shamers, writing, “There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it,” he continued. “Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on May 27, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

“I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be to much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive,” Matthews concluded his statement. “Enjoy this beautiful day.”

Even still, some are commenting about what they feel is a lack of mothering from the Jersey Shore star.

“It seems like you spend more time with the kids than their own mother. All I see is kids kids kids on your posts. The mother is out partying with her new boyfriend and drinking and barely see posts with the kids. Sad,” a follower wrote.

However, many of Matthews’ followers are cheering him in for having such a mature approach to co-parenting with Farley.

“One thing I know for sure is that no one says or does things they are proud of in a divorce,” one person said, “you have come to a conclusion most people take years and years to realise if at all. Your children will be better for it. Trust me kids grow up, they know, they see the effort, and the sacrifice. Be kind.”

“I’m assuming your guys custody is 1-week-on, 1-week-off and when it’s your turn you do lots with them and so does Jenni,” another user chimed in. “And when it’s your guys week off you both enjoy your time to your selves. I don’t see any reason for negativity this is how co parenting should be done

“Who cares what people say!!! You know you’re an amazing dad and Jenni is a wonderful mom! That’s all that matters!!” someone else added.

Matthews and Farley’s separation and pending divorce has not been quite this civil in recent months, so this new statement from Matthews makes it seem as if the former couple are turning a corner and learning to get along.