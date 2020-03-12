Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal How They Chose Newborn’s Name

Jenna Dewan and soon-to-be husband Steve Kazee just welcomed their first child together and now they’re revealing how they came up with their son, Callum Michael Rebel’s unique name. The two welcomed Rebel on Tuesday night and shared the exciting news with their fans on Instagram. Kazee then took to the social media platform to tell fans how they came up with the name saying, “We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things …”

He further explained that Callum means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.” Michael is Kazee’s middle name, while Rebel was chosen to honor Kazee’s mother Reba.

“I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel,” he explained before concluding with, “And so … Callum Micahel Rebel Kazee was born.” [Click here to see photos.]

Last Friday, the two welcomed their baby boy into the world and announced their exciting news on social media.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond [heart emoji, rainbow emoji, heart emoji] Welcome to the world you little angel! [heart emoji]. Callum Micahel Rebel Kazee 3/6/20” she captioned in a black-and-white photo of herself holding him.

Kazee also followed up with a sweet post of his son’s little hand saying, “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

Since giving birth, Dewan hasn’t been shy of showing her fans a few behind-the-scenes moments with her newborn. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share a breastfeeding photo and captioned it, “So. Happy.” She then followed that photo up with another of Rebel’s tiny feet cuddled up in bed wearing a red ankle bracelet.

When she initially made the announcement that she would be expecting her second child — Dewan shares her daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum — she wrote a sweet caption alongside a beautiful photo of her laying next to her daughter saying, “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. [Steve] you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

