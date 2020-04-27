Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Photo Breast-Feeding Baby Callum

✖

On Saturday, Jenna Dewan shared a heart-warming new photo of herself breastfeeding her son, Callum, about a month and a half after his birth. The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to show how she and Callum are bonding through their time in quarantine together. Fans adored this look into Dewan's second round of motherhood.

It has been just over one month since Dewan welcomed her second child into the world — this time with her fiance, Steve Kazee. Dewan already shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. On March 6, she gave birth to Callum, and she is clearly on cloud nine with her newborn. She wrote on Instagram: "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel!"

See the photo here.

Dewan's candid photo showed her holding Callum against his chest, with a small animated drawing of a woman doing the same stamped beside them. She stared adoringly down at her son, clearly revelling in all their time alone together through this social distancing period.

Dewan has been active on social media through Callum's early days as well. She has shared photos of her baby's first outfits, bringing other baby-lovers some joy in these uncertain times. She has also been frank about the challenges, however.

"Making the most of nap time," Dewan captioned an exercise video last week. "I'm tired."

Dewan has taken to TikTok for some of her latest content, which include some impressive dance moves hearkening back to her Step Up days. Her routines have also prompted fans to comment jealously on her post-baby physique.

Dewan began dating Kazee — a Tony award-winning Broadway star — about six months after her split from Tatum. The couple announced their separation in October of 2018, and divorced the following year. They were married for nine years, and were a fan-favorite celebrity couple.

Dewan's new romance with Kazee has already come a long way in capturing fans' hearts, however. The two announced that they were having a baby back in September of 2019, and Kazee proposed to Dewan in February during Dewan's baby shower. His Instagram post afterward left fans swooning.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen," he wrote. "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."