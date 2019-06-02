Jenna Dewan Reveals Rare Snap of Daughter Everly on Her 6th Birthday

Jenna Dewan shared a new photo of Everly, her daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum, to mark her sixth birthday Friday.

As usual, Dewan’s photo showed Everly from behind, revealing the little girl’s adorable rainbow-colored dress and fairy wings.

“Well..today this little fairy is 6!” Dewan wrote in the caption, along with heart and heart-eyes emojis. “I am a mess today with emotions and pride. Evie you are magical, wise, hilarious and strong. You teach me every single day. To another incredible year.”

Many of Dewan’s famous friends also congratulated Everly on her big day.

“I can’t even believe it!!!!!!!!” Stacy Keibler wrote.

“Happy birthday beautiful Evieeee… wishing you all the love and happiness in the world,” Sofia Carson wrote.

“Happy Birthday Ev!!! Can’t believe it,” added actor Eric Winter.

“Happy Birthday Everly!” Daniel Di Tomasso wrote.

Dewan and Tatum only share photos of Everly on special occasions and make sure her face is not seen to protect her privacy. For example, in February, Dewan shared a photo from the day she dropped Everly off at school. The photo showed Everly from behind, wearing a pastel winter jacket with a matching backpack that had “Smile” written on it.

Coincidentally, that post included a picture Everly drew of herself as a princess fairy. Under the drawing, Evely answered a prompt reading “If I lived in a castle” with “I would be a princess fairy.” Based on the photo from her birthday, it looks like she got her wish.

“Some days you’re just blown away by how fast it goes. Blink and she’s 5, writing herself about wanting to be a princess fairy,” Dewan tweeted on Feb. 4. “Dear Evie, you make it all worth it [heart emoji] Parents- any ideas on how to stop time??”

In September 2018, Tatum also shared a photo of Everly at a school event, where he was proud to see her holding up the “I love you” sign.

“My daughter giving the lone [‘I love you’ gesture] [sign] at her school assembly today just confirmed what i already knew,” the Magic Mike star tweeted at the time. “She cool AF! I’ll never come close to how cool she is. Proud & feeling pangs of dad dork growing. Just look at this pic if you ever need help. It’s done a lot for me. Ok good night.”

Tatum and Dewan announced their surprisingly split last year after nine years of marriage. The couple has remained on good terms and both moved on. Dewan is dating Steve Kazee, while Tatum is still dating Jessie J. The former couple reportedly have a joint custody agreement for Everly.

When the couple split, they said there were “no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” adding, “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association