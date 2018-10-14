Jenna Dewan Reveals Rare Photo of Daughter After Channing Tatum’s Relationship News Leaks

Jenna Dewan shared a new photo of her daughter, Everly on Wednesday, amid news that ex-husband Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J.

“This little [star] of mine I’m gonna let it shine,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Everly’s back.

It is similar to a photo Tatum shared on Sept. 21, which also only showed their 5-year-old daughter from the back. Tatum’s photo showed Everly at a school assembly, while gushing about how proud he is of her.

“My daughter giving the lone [“I love you” gesture] [sign] at her school assembly today just confirmed what i already knew,” the Smallfoot star wrote. “She cool [as f—]! I’ll never come close to how cool she is. Proud & feeling pangs of dad dork growing. Just look at this pic if you ever need help. It’s done a lot for me. Ok good night.”

The former couple rarely share photos of Everly, and when they do, they make a point of not showing her face to protect her privacy.

Dewan and Tatum announced their split after nearly nine years together in April, but have reportedly remained on good terms. They were seen together in June taking Everly to a class.

However, recent reports suggest the two are starting to date other people. A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Tatum is now dating singer Jessie J. “It’s very new,” a source said of the relationship.

A Twitter user also reportedly saw Tatum and Jessie J at a mini-golf course together.

“[Laughing out loud] they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like [eye emoji]. We hugged and got a pic and then I got to hear Jessie singing somebody to love with the radio at the end of the course,” the witness wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

A source also told PEOPLE Thursday that Dewan, 37, has started dating.

“[Jenna] has been on a few dates, but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” the source said. “Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta. She’s in a really great place.”

The same source also said the divorce process is moving forward without disputes, as Tatum and Dewan split up their assets and prepare to sell their Beverly Hills home.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together,” the source said of their current relationship. “It hasn’t been a big adjustment for their daughter either, because not much has changed. Channing is a great dad when he is around. They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.”

Dewan has been spending time in Atlanta to film her role on the medical drama The Resident. She also recently hosted the second season of World of Dance, but said she will not be back for season three.

New episodes of The Resident air on Fox Mondays at 7 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images